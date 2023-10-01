(Asiad) S. Korea grabs team silver, individual bronze in women's golf

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea picked up two medals in women's golf at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Sunday.

The South Korean team of Yoo Hyun-jo, Kim Min-sol and Lim Ji-yoo combined for the silver medal at 29-under at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, with Thailand taking gold at 34-under. China got the bronze at 26-under.



South Korean golfer Yoo Hyun-jo celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's individual competition at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoo won the bronze medal for herself in the individual competition, after finishing at 16-under 272 to finish three strokes behind the champion, Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand. Aditi Ashok of India got the silver at 17-under.

Yoo shot a bogey-free round of 65, with six of her seven birdies coming on the back nine, as she zipped past Chinese star Lin Xiyu for the bronze. Lin stumbled down the stretch with bogeys at the 14th and 16th.

For the team event, the two best scores from three players for each country were added after each round to determine the team score.

Behind Yoo, Kim Min-sol was the second-best South Korean at 12-under, which put her in a tie for fifth. Lim had missed the 36-hole cut Friday, but she still played over the weekend for the team event.

South Korea has won a medal at every women's team competition since women's golf made its Asiad debut in 1990.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)