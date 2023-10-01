Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) S. Korea wins 1st gold in women's team badminton in nearly 30 yrs

All News 13:31 October 01, 2023

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the gold medal in the women's badminton team event at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday for the first time in nearly 30 years.

South Korea defeated China 3-0 in the team competition final, which involves three single matches and two doubles, at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

It is South Korea's first Asian Games title since 1994, when the country beat Indonesia for the first-ever gold in the final at the Hiroshima Asiad.

South Korea's An Se-young competes in the final of the women's team badminton against China at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

