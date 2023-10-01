(Asiad) S. Korea wins 1st gold in women's team badminton in nearly 30 yrs
All News 13:31 October 01, 2023
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the gold medal in the women's badminton team event at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday for the first time in nearly 30 years.
South Korea defeated China 3-0 in the team competition final, which involves three single matches and two doubles, at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
It is South Korea's first Asian Games title since 1994, when the country beat Indonesia for the first-ever gold in the final at the Hiroshima Asiad.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
Most Saved
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Top 1 pct singers earn 4.6 bln won per person on average in 2021: data
-
(Asiad) S. Korea lose to N. Korea in women's football quarterfinals
-
(LEAD) Traffic heavy on expressways following Chuseok
-
(LEAD) (Asiad) PGA Tour winner Im Sung-jae in contention for 2 medals in Hangzhou
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint anti-terrorism exercise