(Asiad) S. Korea picks up 2 medals in table tennis as gold drought continues
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected two more medals in table tennis at the Asian Games in China on Sunday, though its ping pong gold medal drought continued for another day.
Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon lost to Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin of China 4-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-3) in the men's doubles final at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
With China reigning supreme for years, South Korea has not won a gold in table tennis since 2002.
Fan and Wang, world Nos. 1 and 2 in the men's singles, proved too much for Jang and Lim, who are collectively ranked No. 1 in the men's doubles but are 13th and 17th, respectively, in the singles rankings.
Earlier in the day, South Korea's Shin Yu-bin settled for bronze in the women's singles after losing to Sun Yingsha of China in the semifinals.
South Korea has so far won six medals in table tennis: silver in the men's team and men's doubles, and a bronze each in the women's singles and women's team, and two bronzes in the mixed doubles.
South Korea will compete in the semifinals of the women's doubles and the men's singles Monday, the last day of table tennis matches.
With semifinal losers all awarded bronze medals, South Korea has secured at least a medal in every event of table tennis.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
