(Asiad) S. Korea ends drought in badminton, men's golf; 2nd straight gold in roller sports

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea ended long Asian Games gold medal droughts in badminton and golf team events Sunday, while earning its second straight gold medal in roller skating.

South Korea defeated host China 3-0 to claim the women's team gold medal in badminton Sunday, the country's first title in this event since 1994. South Korea had settled for silver behind China in 1998, 2002 and 2014.



Members of the South Korean women's badminton team pose for photos on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's team event at the Asian Games at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

An Se-young, world No. 1 in the women's singles, led off by beating Chinese star Chen Yufei 2-0 (21-12, 21-13) in the singles.

In the doubles match, Lee So-hee and Baek Hana then dispatched world the No. 1 doubles team of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 2-0 (21-18, 21-14).

World No. 18 Kim Ga-eun put the finishing touch by upsetting world No. 5 He Bingjiao 2-0 (23-21, 21-17).

The men's golf team of Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, Jang Yu-bin and Cho Young-woo combined to shoot 76-under over four days to beat Thailand by 25 strokes for the gold medal. South Korea's last gold in the men's team golf event had come in 2010.

Im, one of the two PGA Tour pros on the team alongside Kim, won the silver medal for himself in the individual event.



South Korean golfers Jang Yu-bin, Cho Woo-young, Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo (L to R) celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning the gold medal in the men's team event at the Asian Games at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea also won silver in the women's team golf, with Yoo Hyun-jo taking home the individual bronze medal.

South Korea enjoyed a 1-2 finish in the men's 1,000-meter sprint event in roller skating Sunday, with Choi Gwang-ho (1:29.497) beating compatriot Jung Cheol-won by 0.002 second for his first Asian Games gold.

Lee Ye-rim won bronze in the women's 1,000m sprint.

Elsewhere on Sunday, South Korea collected two more medals from diving -- a bronze by Park Ha-reum and Kim Su-ji in the women's synchronized 3m springboard, and a silver by Yi Jae-gyeong and Kim Yeong-nam in the men's synchronized 10m platform.



South Korean roller skaters Choi Gwang-ho (R) and Jung Cheol-won celebrate after winning gold and silver in the men's 1,000-meter speed skating sprint event at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

In esports, South Korea took the silver medal behind China in Peace Elite Asian Games Version. One of the top gaming powers, South Korea finished with two golds, one silver and one bronze in esports' Asian Games debut.

South Korea added two medals in table tennis -- Shin Yu-bin's bronze in the women's singles, and the men's doubles silver by Lim Jong-hoon and Jang Woo-jin.

Also on Sunday, South Korea knocked China out of the men's football tournament, beating them 2-0 in the quarterfinals behind first-half goals by Hong Hyun-seok and Song Min-kyu. South Korea, in the quest for a third straight Asiad title, will face Uzbekistan in the semifinals Wednesday night.



South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 2-0 win over China in the quarterfinals of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

The baseball team, chasing South Korea's fourth consecutive gold, routed Hong Kong 10-0 in its first preliminary game Sunday. Starter Won Tae-in tossed four innings of one-hit ball, and leadoff Kim Hye-seong batted 3-for-6 with three RBIs.



South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 10-0 win over Hong Kong in the teams' Group B game in the baseball tournament at the Asian Games at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

