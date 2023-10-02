S. Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran earns maiden LPGA win
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran has reached the LPGA Tour winner's circle for the first time.
Ryu won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for her maiden LPGA win in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sunday (local time), after shooting a 19-under 194 over three days.
She followed consecutive rounds of 64s with a five-under 66 in the final round at Pinnacle Country Club and held off Linnea Strom of Sweden by three strokes. Ryu recorded five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.
This was the 20th start of the rookie campaign for Ryu, who earned her LPGA Tour card by winning the qualifying tournament last December.
Ryu, 22, is the second South Korean winner on the LPGA Tour this year, joining Ko Jin-young, who has won twice this season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
