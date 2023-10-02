Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 October 02, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 10

Suwon 24/12 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/13 Sunny 10

Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 24/12 Cloudy 0

Busan 26/16 Sunny 0

(END)

