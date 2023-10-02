Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 02, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/12 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 10
Suwon 24/12 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/13 Sunny 10
Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 0
Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 24/12 Cloudy 0
Busan 26/16 Sunny 0
(END)
