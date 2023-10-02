(Asiad) S. Korea takes silver in men's roller skating relay
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the Asian Games silver medal in the men's roller skating relay race in China on Monday.
Choi In-ho, Choi Gwang-ho and Jung Cheol-won combined to win the silver in the men's speed skating 3,000-meter relay in 4:05.702, narrowly missing the gold in the inaugural race.
Chinese Taipei won the gold in 4:05.692 at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.
All three South Koreans entered Monday's race having each won an individual medal in Hangzhou. Choi Gwang-ho won the 1,000m sprint title over Jung, while Choi In-ho won the bronze in the men's 10,000m point-elimination.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
S. Korea says N. Korea will never be recognized as nuclear-weapon state
-
N. Korea says relations with Russia are 'powerful fortress' for preserving peace
-
(Asiad) No time to celebrate for S. Korean goal scorer after win over China in men's football quarters
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment