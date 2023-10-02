(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea takes 2 silvers in roller skating relays

(ATTN: COMBINES earlier story slugged roller skating-silver; ADDS details throughout, photo)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected two silver medals in the inaugural men's and women's roller skating relays at the Asian Games in China on Monday, with a premature celebration costing the men's team the gold medal.

Choi In-ho, Choi Gwang-ho and Jung Cheol-won grabbed the silver in the men's speed skating 3,000-meter relay in 4:05.702 at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. Chinese Taipei captured the gold in 4:05.692, with Huang Yu-Lin nipping Jung at the finish line for the title.

India got the bronze in 4:10.128.



Jung Cheol-won of South Korea (R) crosses the finish line in second place as Huang Yu-Lin of Chinese Taipei beats him for the gold medal in the men's roller speed skating 3,000-meter relay at the Asian Games at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

With Choi In-ho leading off, South Korea held the early lead in the 15-lap race, with Chinese Taipei closely trailing through 10 laps. With four laps remaining, it became a two-horse race between South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Choi In-ho and Choi Gwang-ho successfully held off Chen Yan-Cheng and then Chao Tsu-Cheng to maintain South Korea's narrow lead. Jung almost put the finishing touch on the gold, but as he raised his arms in premature celebration before completely crossing the line, Huang stuck out his skate to beat the South Korean by 0.01 second.

The finish was so close that, in the immediate aftermath, the three South Koreans all celebrated what they thought was their gold medal but wore puzzled looks on their faces after seeing the final times flash on the scoreboard.



South Korean roller skaters Jung Cheol-won, Choi Gwang-ho and Choi In-ho (L to R) stand on the podium during the victory ceremony after winning silver in the men's speed skating 3,000-meter relay at the Asian Games at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

All three South Koreans entered Monday's race having each won an individual medal in Hangzhou. Choi Gwang-ho won the 1,000m sprint title over Jung, while Choi In-ho won the bronze in the men's 10,000m point-elimination.

Earlier Monday, the South Korean women's team of Lee Seul, Park Min-jeong and Lee Ye-rim got the silver in their 3,000m relay final, with a time of 4:21.146. Chinese Taipei won the gold in 4:19.447.

India won the bronze in 4:34.861.



South Korean roller skaters Jung Cheol-won (L) and Choi Gwang-ho react to their second-place finish behind Chinese Taipei (R) in the final of the men's speed skating 3,000-meter relay at the Asian Games at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea led over the first two laps before Chinese Taipei took over and pulled away with nine laps remaining. Chinese Taipei cruised home, with South Korea comfortably ahead of India in a battle for silver.

The speed skating portion of roller sports wrapped up Monday, with South Korea having bagged two golds, three silvers and three bronzes.



South Korean roller skaters Lee Seul, Park Min-jeong and Lee Ye-rim (L to R) celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony after winning the silver medal in the women's speed skating 3,000-meter relay at the Asian Games at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

