(Asiad) S. Korean women win silver in roller skating relay
All News 10:59 October 02, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed the silver medal in the women's inaugural roller skating relay race at the Asian Games in China on Monday.
Lee Seul, Park Min-jeong and Lee Ye-rim teamed up for the silver in the women's speed skating 3,000-meter relay with a time of 4:21.146. Chinese Taipei won the gold in 4:19.447 at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.
