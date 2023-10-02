Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) S. Korean women win silver in roller skating relay

All News 10:59 October 02, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed the silver medal in the women's inaugural roller skating relay race at the Asian Games in China on Monday.

Lee Seul, Park Min-jeong and Lee Ye-rim teamed up for the silver in the women's speed skating 3,000-meter relay with a time of 4:21.146. Chinese Taipei won the gold in 4:19.447 at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

South Korean roller skaters Lee Seul, Lee Ye-rim and Park Min-jeong pose for photos after winning the silver medal in the women's 3,000-meter speed skating relay at the Asian Games at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean roller skaters Lee Seul, Lee Ye-rim and Park Min-jeong pose for photos after winning the silver medal in the women's 3,000-meter speed skating relay at the Asian Games at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

