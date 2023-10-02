(Asiad) S. Korea wins 1st gold from table tennis in 21 yrs
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal from table tennis for the first time in 21 years at the Asian Games on Monday, winning the first all-Korean final at the 19th edition of the continental event in China.
Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin, the world No. 1 women's doubles duo, defeated North Koreans Cha Su-yong and Pak Su-gyong 4-1 (11-6, 11-4, 10-12, 12-10, 11-3) in the women's doubles final at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
The title, which came on the last day of table tennis matches, put an end to the country's gold medal drought from table tennis since 2002, when South Korea won two doubles titles.
