(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts
-
Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
Army chief to visit India for Indo-Pacific conference with counterparts
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea takes 2 silvers in roller skating relays
-
N. Korea slams IAEA's adoption of resolution on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program
-
(Asiad) Distraught roller skater apologizes for costly premature celebration
-
(Asiad) No time to celebrate for S. Korean goal scorer after win over China in men's football quarters