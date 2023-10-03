Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 03, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 21/16 Sunny 20

Suwon 21/14 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/12 Sunny 20

Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/15 Sunny 60

Jeju 25/19 Rain 70

Daegu 22/13 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/17 Sunny 60

(END)

