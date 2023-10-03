Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 03, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 21/16 Sunny 20
Suwon 21/14 Sunny 20
Cheongju 22/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/12 Sunny 20
Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 20
Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/15 Sunny 60
Jeju 25/19 Rain 70
Daegu 22/13 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/17 Sunny 60
(END)
