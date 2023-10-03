S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
BORYEONG, South Korea, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Coast Guard apprehended 21 Chinese nationals Tuesday suspected of attempting to illegally enter a western coastal city by boat, officials said.
The group of Chinese nationals, known to be around their 40s, faces charges of attempting to flee after the vessel carrying them illegally docked at a port in Boryeong, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, at 1:53 a.m., according to the officials.
Coast Guard officials arrived at the scene after being tipped off by military authorities on the unidentified boat approaching waters near the coastal city.
The officials said that one other group member fled the scene by land, and a search is currently under way.
The Coast Guard is also chasing the vessel, which fled toward China and conducting an investigation into the detained 21 Chinese nationals.
"We have so far confirmed that these are all Chinese nationals who departed from China," a Coast Guard official in Boryeong said. "We are investigating the exact location of their departure and the details of their illegal entry."
