(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt

BORYEONG, South Korea, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Coast Guard apprehended 22 Chinese nationals Tuesday suspected of attempting to illegally enter a western coastal city by boat, officials said.

The group of Chinese nationals, known to be around their 40s, faces charges of attempting to flee after jumping off the vessel in waters near a port in Boryeong, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, at 1:53 a.m., according to the officials.

Coast Guard officials arrived at the scene after being tipped off by military authorities on the unidentified boat approaching waters near the coastal city.

While 21 of the Chinese nationals were caught near the port after swimming their way to the coast wearing life vests, one of them fled the scene.

The police later caught the individual in Ansan, 29 kilometers south of Seoul, and handed the person over to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard also went after the boat that smuggled the Chinese nationals, but the vessel left South Korea's territorial waters at about 7:40 a.m.

It believes the boat came from China's eastern port city of Weihai and sent a request to Chinese authorities for cooperation in apprehending it.

A Coast Guard official said an investigation into the details of the crime has yet to take place as authorities are currently conducting a probe into the possibility of espionage.



