Samsung Electronics to manufacture next-generation AI chips for Canada's Tenstorrent
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest maker of memory chips, will build next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chiplets for the computing startup Tenstorrent, the Canadian company has said.
Tenstorrent has said it has selected Samsung's Foundry Design Service team to manufacture its chiplets, which can be used for a wide range of applications from edge devices to data centers, to "ensure the highest quality and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities."
"Samsung Foundry's commitment to advancing semiconductor technology aligns with our vision for advancing RISC-V and AI and makes them an ideal partner to bring our AI chiplets to market," Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller said in a statement Monday.
Marco Chisari, head of Samsung's U.S. Foundry business, said the company's advanced silicon manufacturing nodes will accelerate Tenstorrent's innovations in the areas.
