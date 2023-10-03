Civilian helicopter crashes into Pocheon reservoir; 1 suspected to be on board
POCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- A civilian helicopter crashed into a reservoir in a northern city Tuesday, with a rescue operation under way for one person suspected to be on board, officials said.
The aircraft crashed in the reservoir in Pocheon, 52 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 11:08 a.m., according to the officials.
The helicopter is currently underwater in the reservoir, which is estimated to be 10-13 meters deep.
Police and rescue authorities have mobilized 67 personnel, including two divers, for the rescue effort.
The AS-350 helicopter is known to have crashed while conducting a forest fire prevention exercise.
