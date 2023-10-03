(LEAD) Civilian helicopter carrying 1 pilot crashes into reservoir in Pocheon
POCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- A civilian helicopter crashed into a reservoir in a northern city Tuesday, with a search and rescue operation for the one occupant under way, officials said.
The aircraft, carrying the pilot in his 60s, crashed into the reservoir in Pocheon, 52 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 11:08 a.m., according to the officials.
Police and rescue authorities have mobilized 67 personnel, including two divers, and 26 pieces of equipment to rescue the pilot from the submerged helicopter in the reservoir, estimated to be around 10-13 meters deep.
The operation is currently facing difficulty due to the reservoir's depth and murky water.
The AS-350 helicopter crashed while inspecting its equipment ahead of being deployed Wednesday for the seasonal fire prevention period.
Video footage taken by people near the scene showed the helicopter attempting to lift water into a bucket suspended by a cable before the aircraft fell vertically and became partially submerged in the reservoir.
The helicopter then rose to the air before spinning out of control and crashing into the reservoir.
