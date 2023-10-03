PM vows to push for structural reform in labor, pension and education

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vowed Tuesday to strengthen South Korea's global competitiveness by continuing to push for structural reform in sectors of labor, pension and education.

Han made the remark at a ceremony commemorating National Foundation Day, while warning of threats faced by the economy, including the global competition over technological hegemony, restructuring of global supply chains and changing demographics.

"By pushing for the three structural reforms in labor, pension and education in an unwavering manner, we will strengthen the country's competitiveness," he said. "We must now change the constitution of our economy and prepare for the future."

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has sought to reform the three sectors since its launch in May last year.

Han also said the government will maintain its policy for fiscal soundness to restore Seoul's external credibility and boost its financial sustainability.

He vowed to push for a policy drive for exports by supporting companies in their efforts to win orders in the nuclear and defense industries, while pledging to conduct regulatory reform to encourage investment and technological innovation.

He also promised to provide more social services for seniors, those with developmental disabilities and multicultural families.

"We can become a truly advanced country once all members of society feel safe and enjoy a high standard of basic living," he said. "We will further expand the horizons of the Republic of Korea where various cultures can come together."

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo makes a speech at a ceremony commemorating National Foundation Day at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

