Financial regulators of S. Korea, Japan agree to resume regular meetings

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The heads of South Korea's and Japan's financial regulators on Tuesday agreed to resume regular "shuttle meetings" as part of their efforts to strengthen financial cooperation between the two countries, officials said.

Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of Seoul's Financial Services Commission (FSC), and Teruhisa Kurita, commissioner of Tokyo's Financial Services Agency (FSA), made the announcement in a joint statement issued after their meeting in Tokyo earlier in the day, the FSC said in a statement.

The two agencies will resume their regular meeting in Seoul on Dec. 19-20 for the first time since 2016.

During Tuesday's meeting, Kim and Kurita also agreed that the FSC and the FSA need to share experiences and views on issues of mutual interest, such as climate change and the digitalization of financial services.

Kim and Kurita discussed possible areas for deepening cooperation between the two agencies to safeguard financial stability and foster the financial markets of the two countries.

Kim is currently on a three-day visit to Japan for the Japan Weeks event, where the Japanese government and relevant agencies promote the country's financial market and policies.



Kim Joo-hyun (L), chairman of Seoul's Financial Services Commission (FSC), and Teruhisa Kurita, Commissioner of Tokyo's Financial Services Agency, shake hands at a meeting in Tokyo on Oct. 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the FSC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

