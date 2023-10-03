(Asiad) S. Korea crashes out of medal contention in men's basketball
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was knocked out of medal contention in men's basketball at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday, following a crushing defeat by China in the quarters.
In the match at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, South Korea lost 84-70 to the host country.
It is the first time in 17 years that South Korea leaves the quadrennial continental sports competition without a medal. The country has made podium finishes at every Asiad since 2010, when it lost to China in the final and earned silver.
South Korea's basketball won the Asian Games title in 2014 and bronze in 2018.
Forward Yang Hong-seok scored 13 points on four-of-seven shooting, including three three-point shots, and naturalized starting center Ra Gun-a, born Ricardo Ratliffe in the United States, chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds.
After scoring the first basket of the game to go up 2-0, South Korea never led again the rest of the way.
It lost the first quarter 20-13 on China's two three-point shots. In the next 10 minutes, South Korea fell behind by 20 points to end the quarter at 50-30.
In the third and fourth quarters, South Korea struggled to keep up with its opponent due to poor shooting and let the game finish at 84-70.
