(Asiad) Veteran handball star eyes revenge against Japan in gold medal match

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The last time South Korea failed to win gold in women's handball at an Asian Games was 2010 in Guangzhou, China, where the team lost to Japan 29-28 in the semifinals before settling for bronze.

Ryu Eun-hee, then one of the team's youngest players at 20, tied for the team lead with six goals in that loss. And 13 years later, Ryu is the only player left on the team competing at this year's Asian Games in another Chinese city, Hangzhou.



Ryu Eun-hee of South Korea (L) attempts a shot against China in the semifinals of women's handball at the Asian Games at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

And she is still one of South Korea's best players. Ryu led South Korea with seven goals as the team knocked off China 30-23 in the semifinals Tuesday, setting up a likely date with Japan in the gold medal match Thursday.

Japan was heavily favored to beat Kazakhstan in the other semifinal match later Tuesday.

"After we lost to Japan in the semifinals then, I never wanted to lose to that team again," Ryu said after Tuesday's win at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou. "And we haven't lost to them since."

South Korea led China 15-14 at halftime but allowed China to tie things up early in the second half. South Korea then locked things down on the defensive end and cruised to a seven-goal victory.

"We just made a silly little mistake early in the second half to let them tie the game, but I didn't think we would lose," Ryu said. "I knew that we just had to stay focused on defense."



Ryu Eun-hee of South Korea applaudes her teamamtes against China in the semifinals of women's handball at the Asian Games at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee Mi-gyeong, who contributed six goals, said South Korea will just have to hold steady in the early moments of the final.

"In some of our recent meetings against Japan, we struggled a bit in the opening minutes," Lee said. "If we can shake off some pressure early on, I think we will be able to play a good match."

Lee, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Monday, is playing in her first Asian Games. She was not selected for the team in 2018, one of the lowest points of her career.



Lee Mi-gyeong of South Korea (C) attempts a shot against China in the semifinals of women's handball at the Asian Games at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Back then, I had checked out mentally, and I almost thought of quitting handball," Lee said, looking back. "But because I overcame such adversity, I am able to play for the country now. If I hadn't come out of that tunnel, I'd be retired by now. I am playing with a sense of urgency here. I just have to try to stay within myself in the final."

