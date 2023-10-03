Honorary chairman of Dong-A Socio Group, Kang Shin-ho, dies at 96

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- An honorary chairman of pharmaceutical firm Dong-A Socio Group, Kang Shin-ho, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

The eldest child of Dong-A Socio Group founder Kang Joong-hee started working for the company, formerly called Dong-A Pharmaceutical, in 1959 after graduating from the medical school of Seoul National University and getting a PhD degree at Germany's University of Freiburg.

Just two years after entering the company, Kang developed Bacchus, one of the most popular health tonic drinks in South Korea, placing Dong-A Pharmaceutical at the top of the industry.

Kang also made contributions to the advancement of the country's homegrown drug industry, developing Zydena, South Korea's first and the world's fourth treatment for erectile dysfunction, and Suganon, a treatment for diabetes.

In 2002, Kang was awarded the highest Order of Science and Technology Merit for his commitment to supporting technology development.

He established an education foundation in 1987 and gave scholarships to more than 1,900 students, and served as the chair of the Federation of Korean Industries for the first time as a head of a pharmaceutical company from 2004 to 2007.



A portrait of Kang Shin-ho, honorary chairman of Dong-A Socio Group, is placed at his funeral held at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)