LG Twins clinch KBO pennant, advance to Korean Series
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins clinched the regular season crown in South Korean baseball Tuesday, booking a direct ticket to the championship series
The Twins secured first place with nine games left in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season, after the second- and third-ranked teams, KT Wiz and NC Dinos, respectively, both lost Tuesday.
The Twins, who did not play Tuesday, are in first place at 82-51-2 (wins-losses-ties).
In the KBO posteason, the top seed in the regular season earns a bye to the Korean Series. Those teams typically get about three weeks in which to prepare for the best-of-seven championship round.
The regular season champions have won the Korean Series crown about 84 percent of the time in league history.
The Twins have won two Korean Series titles, in 1990 and 1994. Their last trip to the Korean Series came in 2002, when they lost to the Samsung Lions.
The Twins climbed to first place on June 27 and haven't come down since.
