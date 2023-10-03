(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins gold medal in men's team Go

(ATTN: ADDS details in last 7 paras, photo)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal in the men's team competition of the board game Go at the 19th Asian Games in China on Tuesday, defending the title won in 2010.

The team of Kim Myung-hun, Park Jeong-hwan, Shin Jin-seo, Byeon Sang-il and Shin Min-jun defeated China 4-1 in the final at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou.



South Korea's Kim Myung-hun (L) competes in the final of the men's team Go at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, at the Asian Games on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea won the men's team title at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, when Go was last competed as a medal sport.

In the best-of-five final, the five matches all took place simultaneously. Byun lost to Li Qincheng in the first match that ended, but Shin Jin-seo, South Korea's No. 1 player, defeated Yang Dingxin to even the score.

Then the next two South Korean players won their matches to close out China. Shin Min-jun got the better of Ke Jie, and Park got the gold medal-clinching win over Mi Yuting.

Kim then defeated Zhao Chenyu, his first win over the Chinese player in four meetings.

Earlier Tuesday, the South Korean women's team had won silver medal. Shin Jin-seo, South Korea's No. 1 player, had won the men's individual bronze medal last Thursday.



Shin Jin-seo of South Korea (L) plays Yang Dingxin of China during the final of the men's team Go competition at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

