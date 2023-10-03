(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins gold medal in men's team Go

(ATTN: ADDS comments, photo)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal in the men's team competition of the board game Go at the 19th Asian Games in China on Tuesday, defending the title won in 2010.

The team of Kim Myung-hun, Park Jeong-hwan, Shin Jin-seo, Byeon Sang-il and Shin Min-jun defeated China 4-1 in the final at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou.



South Korean Go players pose with their gold medals after winning the men's team title at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. From left: Kim Myung-hun, Park Jeong-hwan, Byun Sang-il, Shin Min-jun, Shin Jin-seo and Lee Ji-hyun. (Yonhap)

South Korea won the men's team title at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, when Go was last competed as a medal sport.

In the best-of-five final, the five matches all took place simultaneously. Byun lost to Li Qincheng in the first match that ended, but Shin Jin-seo, South Korea's No. 1 player, defeated Yang Dingxin to even the score.

Then the next two South Korean players won their matches to close out China. Shin Min-jun got the better of Ke Jie, and Park got the gold medal-clinching win over Mi Yuting.

Kim then defeated Zhao Chenyu, his first win over the Chinese player in four meetings.

Earlier Tuesday, the South Korean women's team had won silver medal. Shin Jin-seo, South Korea's No. 1 player, had won the men's individual bronze medal last Thursday.



South Korea's Kim Myung-hun (L) competes in the final of the men's team Go at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, at the Asian Games on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Shin Jin-seo, who had been the individual gold medal favorite before losing to Hsu Haohung of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals, said winning the team title eased the pain from his individual event.

"By winning this team gold medal, we can all share joy and happiness, so I think this is better than winning the individual gold," Shin said. "I've had a mix of disappointment and elation here. I am relieved to be done with it."

The final was Shin's 17th match since the start of Go competition on Sept. 24, an unusually tight schedule in his sport.



Shin Jin-seo of South Korea (L) plays Yang Dingxin of China during the final of the men's team Go competition at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Compared with other international events, I am not too pleased with how I played," Shin said. "But at least I was able to stay focused until the end."

Winning an Asian Games gold medal grants South Korean male athletes an exemption from the compulsory military service. Every South Korean player had either already served in the military or had been exempt, except for Shin Min-jun.

"I think I am a lot happier with this gold than my teammates," the 24-year-old said. "I trusted my teammates, and I am not surprised with this result."

