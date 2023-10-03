(Asiad) S. Korea coach 'embarrassed' after losing to Japan in women's hoops semis

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea women's basketball head coach Jung Sun-min was at a loss for words after her team got pounded by Japan 81-58 in the Asian Games semifinals Tuesday night in China.

"We barely put up a fight in this loss. I am embarrassed to even give my review of this game," Jung said in the immediate aftermath of the defeat at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou. "It was a complete defeat in every sense of the word."



South Korean players (L) react to their 81-58 loss to Japan in the semifinals of women's basketball at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jung said her team's preparation against the reigning Olympic silver medalist wasn't nearly enough.

"Be it our energy level and a lot of other aspects of the game, we weren't as good as they were," Jung said. "It was easy to see why Japan won the silver medal at the Olympics. As a national team program, we have to try harder."

Jung and his players have been relegated to Thursday's bronze medal match, where North Korea awaits following its loss to China earlier Tuesday.

South Korea prevailed over North Korea 81-62 in the preliminary round last week, and the bronze medal match will have a lot more at stake.



Park Ji-hyun of South Korea (R) attempts a shot against Japan during the teams' semifinals match in women's basketball at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jung said she was particularly wary of North Korean starting center Pak Jin-a, who led her team with 29 points and 17 rebounds against South Korea in their earlier meeting.

She is leading the entire tournament in scoring with 29 points per game.

"The game will come down to how we can stop Pak Jin-a," Jung said. "It's going to be hard for one player to contain her, so we're going to need everyone to help out on defense. We must create some transition opportunities from our defense."

