U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to unseat Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an unprecedented ouster following a backlash from Republican hardliners over the weekend passage of a stopgap measure meant to avert a government shutdown.
The House voted to remove the Republican speaker from the post 216-210, casting clouds over the proceedings of the lower chamber saddled with piles of tasks, including addressing differences over budget issues and assistance for Ukraine.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pressed ahead with the "motion to vacate," leaving the House rudderless.
On Saturday, McCarthy spearheaded the passage of a last-ditch measure to keep the government open through mid-November -- a move that hard-right Republicans decried as siding with Democrats.
