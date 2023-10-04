(LEAD) U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure
(ATTN: ADDS McCarthy's remarks, details in paras 4-5, 7)
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to unseat Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an unprecedented ouster following a backlash from Republican hardliners over the weekend passage of a stopgap measure meant to avert a government shutdown.
The House voted to remove the Republican speaker from the post 216-210, casting clouds over the proceedings of the lower chamber saddled with piles of tasks, including addressing differences over budget issues and assistance for Ukraine.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pressed ahead with the "motion to vacate," leaving the House rudderless.
Following the vote, McCarthy said he would not run for speaker again.
"Doing the right thing isn't always easy, but it is necessary," he told reporters. "I don't regret standing up for choosing governance over grievance. It's my responsibility."
On Saturday, McCarthy spearheaded the passage of a last-ditch measure to keep the government open through mid-November -- a move that hard-right Republicans decried as siding with Democrats.
Before the temporary measure was endorsed, the Joe Biden administration had braced for a potential government shutdown that would allow only essential personnel to work without pay, in what critics say would be a show of legislative dysfunction.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea takes 2 silvers in roller skating relays
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) Civilian helicopter carrying 1 pilot crashes into reservoir in Pocheon