Industrial output gains 2.2 pct in August on chip recovery
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rebounded in August from a month earlier on the back of a robust recovery in the chip sector, data showed Wednesday.
The industrial output advanced 2.2 percent in August from the previous month, after slipping 0.8 percent in July, according to Statistics Korea.
The output from the semiconductor industry gained 13.4 percent on-month, the agency's data showed.
The rebound came after the country's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all lost ground at the same time in July for the first time since January.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, fell 0.3 percent in August from a month earlier.
Facility investment, on the other hand, moved up 3.6 percent on-month in August.
