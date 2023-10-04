Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

October 04, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/15 Sunny 60

Incheon 23/16 Sunny 60

Suwon 23/13 Sunny 60

Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 23/12 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/13 Sunny 60

Gwangju 24/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/18 Sunny 10

