Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 October 04, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Sunny 60
Incheon 23/16 Sunny 60
Suwon 23/13 Sunny 60
Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 60
Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 23/12 Sunny 60
Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/13 Sunny 60
Gwangju 24/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/18 Sunny 10
(END)
