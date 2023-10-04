BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop boy group BTS will put out his first solo album, "Golden," next month, the group's agency said Wednesday.

According to BigHit Music, "Golden," which is set to drop on Nov. 3, is an 11-track album that has Jungkook's "golden moments" as a soloist as its motive.

The title is reminiscent of the star's nickname, "golden maknae," meaning "golden youngest." As the band's youngest member, Jungkook got the title from his fans for being good at whatever he puts his heart into.



BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo from Weverse Magazine. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Jungkook will reveal his identity and color without any reservations through this album," the agency said in a release.

The vocalist made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single "Seven" in July. The song swept various music charts at home and abroad, including securing No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart. On Friday, he released his second digital single, "3D."

As he released the new song, he unveiled his ambition to try all the music he could do with his voice.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)