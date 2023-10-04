S. Korea, UAE hold formal talks for free trade deal
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched formal negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's industry ministry said Wednesday.
The two nations agreed in 2021 to push for forging a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and the first round of talks kicked off in Seoul on Monday for a four-day run, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The CEPA is a type of FTA, which emphasizes a broader scope of economic cooperation and exchanges on top of market opening.
The two sides will narrow differences on a total of eight sectors, including tariffs on goods and services and origin rules, the ministry said.
"The UAE is South Korea's key partner country in the Middle East under 'the special strategic partnership.' The CEPA is expected to further boost bilateral cooperation on trade, new energy industries and a wide range of economic fields," the ministry said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea takes 2 silvers in roller skating relays
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) Civilian helicopter carrying 1 pilot crashes into reservoir in Pocheon