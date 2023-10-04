Unification minister calls for support for Seoul's vision for peace during trip to Germany
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho has attended a ceremony marking the German unification during a trip to the European nation and called for support for South Korea's vision for peace on the Korean Peninsula, his office said Wednesday.
During the ceremony held in Hamburg on Tuesday, Kim met with German Chancellor Olaf Sholz, German parliament President Barbel Bas and other key officials, and called for support for Seoul's vision for a free and peaceful Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
Kim also held separate talks with Peter Tschentscher, first mayor of Hamburg and president of the German Senate, Bundesrat, and asked for support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
Kim has been on a weeklong trip to Britain and Germany to deliver a keynote speech at the Korea Global Forum and discuss ways to cooperate with European countries on Pyongyang's denuclearization and human rights conditions.
Wrapping up a seven-day trip that included meetings with North Korean defectors in Germany and Britain as well as government, parliamentary officials and activists in the two countries, Kim was set to return home later Wednesday.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) Civilian helicopter carrying 1 pilot crashes into reservoir in Pocheon