Unification minister calls for support for Seoul's vision for peace during trip to Germany

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho has attended a ceremony marking the German unification during a trip to the European nation and called for support for South Korea's vision for peace on the Korean Peninsula, his office said Wednesday.

During the ceremony held in Hamburg on Tuesday, Kim met with German Chancellor Olaf Sholz, German parliament President Barbel Bas and other key officials, and called for support for Seoul's vision for a free and peaceful Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.

Kim also held separate talks with Peter Tschentscher, first mayor of Hamburg and president of the German Senate, Bundesrat, and asked for support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Kim has been on a weeklong trip to Britain and Germany to deliver a keynote speech at the Korea Global Forum and discuss ways to cooperate with European countries on Pyongyang's denuclearization and human rights conditions.

Wrapping up a seven-day trip that included meetings with North Korean defectors in Germany and Britain as well as government, parliamentary officials and activists in the two countries, Kim was set to return home later Wednesday.



South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho (R) poses for a photo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a ceremony to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the reunification of East and West Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall at Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany, on Oct. 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the unification ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

