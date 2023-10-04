The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 04, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.64 3.64
2-M 3.76 3.75
3-M 3.85 3.85
6-M 3.99 3.99
12-M 4.06 4.06
(END)
