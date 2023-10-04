SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.64 3.64

2-M 3.76 3.75

3-M 3.85 3.85

6-M 3.99 3.99

12-M 4.06 4.06



(END)