Sales of Hyundai, Kia in U.S. rise 18 pct in September
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their vehicle sales in the United States rose 18 percent in September from a year earlier on strong sales of SUVs and electric vehicles.
Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 142,869 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up from 120,642 units a year ago. Hyundai figures include sales results of its independent Genesis brand.
Hyundai's vehicle sales rose 17.5 percent on-year to 59,465 units, with Genesis' sales jumping 35 percent at 6,644 and Kia's up 19.5 percent at 67,264, according to sales data released by the companies.
In the July-September period, the two carmakers' vehicle sales climbed 12 percent on-year to 430,302 units in the world's most important automobile market.
Hyundai's sales gained 10 percent to 219,961 units, including Genesis' 19,427 units, during the same period, with Kia's up 14 percent at 210,341 autos.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) Defense minister nominee vows to 'firmly punish' N. Korea in event of provocation
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) Civilian helicopter carrying 1 pilot crashes into reservoir in Pocheon