Yoon vows to defend nation from N. Korea's provocations

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Wednesday to defend the nation from North Korea's provocations by strengthening its ability to respond "immediately and overwhelmingly."

Yoon made the pledge while attending the 71st founding anniversary ceremony of the Korean Veterans Association, a group established as a reserve force in 1952 during the Korean War.

"Our security is under threat from within and outside. Moreover, fake news and instigation through false manipulation are threatening this country's democracy," he said during the ceremony held at Olympic Hall in eastern Seoul.

"In order to deter North Korea's nuclear threats and provocations, our government upgraded the South Korea-U.S. alliance to one that is nuclear-based and further strengthened security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. We will firmly protect the free Republic of Korea and defend our people's safety by strengthening our capability to immediately and overwhelmingly respond to any provocation from the enemy," he said.

Yoon called on members of the veterans association to help defend the nation, saying the government will do its best to enhance their welfare and rights.

The ceremony was attended by around 5,000 people, including leaders of the association, Veterans Minister Park Min-shik, lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party and senior presidential officials, according to Yoon's office.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, 3rd from L) poses for a photo with members of the Korean Veterans Association during a ceremony marking the 71st anniversary of the association's founding at Olympic Hall in eastern Seoul on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

