(Asiad) S. Korea wins mixed team silver in compound archery

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured the silver medal in archery's compound mixed team event at the Asian Games on Wednesday, the first medal of what the country hopes will be many in China.

The duo of So Chae-won and Joo Jae-hoon lost to Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale of India 159-158 for the silver medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

This was the first archery final at the ongoing Asian Games, with the final in the recurve mixed team event scheduled for later Wednesday, followed by team and individual events in both compound and recurve disciplines on the way this week.

This is So's third career Asian Games medal. She won gold in the women's team event and silver in the mixed team event in 2018. Joo won his first career Asiad medal in his debut at the continental competition.

So has reached the women's individual final scheduled for Saturday, while Joo will face teammate Yang Jae-won in the men's individual bronze medal match on the same day.



South Korean compound archers Joo Jae-hoon (L) and So Chae-won compete in the semifinals of the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

