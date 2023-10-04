(Asiad) 'A day I'll never forget': part-time archer rejoices over 1st medal

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Joo Jae-hoon is unlike any other South Korean archer competing at the Asian Games in China this week, in that he is a part-time athlete, not an elite athlete who'd been groomed for success since childhood.

Considering South Korea's deep pool of archery talent, the fact that Joo, a security guard at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., even made the national team is no mean feat.



South Korean archer Joo Jae-hoon competes in the final of the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Joo added another chapter to the fairy tale of his improbable athletic career Wednesday, joining teammate So Chae-won for the silver medal in the compound mixed team event in Hangzhou.

"I will never forget this day for the rest of my life," Joo said with the silver medal hung around his neck at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre. "This is my first medal at any international event. I will cherish this medal forever."

Joo, 31, picked up archery as a hobby in 2016 while still in college. He soon started winning national amateur competitions. He then survived the famously competitive South Korean national team trials for this season to book a ticket to Hangzhou.

He had competed in some Archery World Cups and Asia Cups prior to the Asian Games. He never came close to winning medals in those events, but he caught fire in Hangzhou to grab his first medal. Joo has also reached the bronze medal match in the men's individual event set for Saturday.



South Korean archers So Chae-won (L) and Joo Jae-hoon bump fists during the final of the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the compound mixed team event, each of the two shooters takes two arrrows per "end," with a maximum score of 10 per arrow. Under cumulative scoring, the team with the higher score after four ends wins.

India beat South Korea 159-158. Joo scored a perfect 80 with his eight arrows, with So hitting a couple of 9s that proved costly against the sharp Indian team.

Joo was the top South Korean in the qualifying stages at the start of the archery competition here, meaning he earned a spot in every discipline -- individual, team and mixed team events.

"In earlier international events, I never performed well enough to have a spot in team events. But here at the Asian Games, I've earned this opportunity of a lifetime," Joo said. "I figured I would never have another chance like this, and so I wanted to do my absolute best. I think that mindset helped me in the final today and should continue to help me going forward."

Joo said he doesn't regret not getting into archery at an earlier age like other elite athletes, because he doesn't think he would have survived rigid training environments.

"If I may make a comparison, these athletes train in military-like settings," Joo said with a smile. "I am more of a free spirit. I don't think I would be where I am today if I had been an elite athlete all along. I think taking the path that I have has helped because I get to make my own choices."

Joo said he has watched YouTube to study techniques of other archers and also to learn tricks to mental training. Competing in amateur events for years has also aided his growth, though he is no longer eligible now that he has represented South Korea internationally.



South Korean archer So Chae-won competes in the final of the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Joo said he has been on an unpaid leave of absence from his work since March so that he could focus on the Asian Games. He thanked his superiors at work for granting him that leave and for their support throughout the Asian Games.

"I don't think anyone expected me to win a medal here," Joo said. "I'd like to share this medal with my family, colleagues and people in our community."

Asked if he would enjoy a promotion at work or the silver medal more, Joo said with a sheepish smile, "Well, I like this silver medal more."

Joo said he hoped his medal would inspire other amateur athletes to aim higher.

"With passion and hard work, you can really discover your true talent, and you can compete with elite athletes from all over the world," Joo said. "If you don't start, you will never finish anything. Starting is really half the battle."

So, 25, said she could somewhat relate to Joo, in that she also started out late. So only began her archery career in high school, whereas most national team-level archers start in elementary school.

"I know how difficult it was for me to play catch-up and how hard Jae-hoon must have worked to get here," So said. "It really inspired me."



South Korean archers So Chae-won (L) and Joo Jae-hoon pose with their silver medals during the victory ceremony for the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Joo doesn't have a textbook form, but So said, "Personally, I think the form that allows you to perform at the highest level is the best form."

The two may not be done being partners. Compound archery is not yet an Olympic event -- targets are set up closer than recurve events and compound bows have magnified sights -- but So said it could be added to the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"We're taking a long view toward the Olympics in 2028," So said.

Joo added, "If compound archery becomes an Olympic medal event, I am going to try to make the national team again."



South Korean archers So Chae-won (L) and Joo Jae-hoon smile during the victory ceremony after winning silver in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)