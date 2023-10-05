(Asiad) S. Korean archers set to cement nonpareil status; sport climber ready for gold

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will seek to rake up two gold medals in the men's and women's team archery events at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Friday, with another gold expected to come from sport climbing.

The women's team of Lim Si-hyeon, Choi Mi-sun and An San, and the men's trio of Lee Woo-seok, Oh Jin-hyek and Kim Je-deok will start their hunt for Asiad gold at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.



The South Korean women's archery team reacts after an elimination round at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

If South Korea's female archers win the title, they will cement their unrivaled prowess in the event, which has been dominated by South Korea since the 1998 Asian Games.

In the men's team event, South Korea will look for their first Asian Games championship in 13 years.

In the men's sport climbing, which was first competed at the Asian Games in 2018, South Korea's Lee Do-hyun will contend to become the second South Korean athlete to win the men's combined discipline, following Chon Jong-won, who took the title in 2018.

If he wins, his gold will be South Korea's first sport climbing title in Hangzhou.

Badminton players will play in semifinals for singles, doubles and mixed doubles events, with world No. 1 An Se-young targeting her second gold medal at the Hangzhou Asiad after her first in the team event.



South Korea's break dancers pose for a photo before heading to Hangzhou, China, to participate in the 19th Asian Games at Incheon International Airport on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

The sport of breaking, or breakdancing, will make its Asian Games debut Friday. There will be two events -- men's and women's breaking -- to be competed at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

South Korean breakdancers will go for the sport's inaugural champion title at the Asian Games as a test en route to the Paris Olympics next year, where breaking will be competed as a medal sport for the first time.

In baseball, South Korea will have its second Super Round game against China for a berth in the final.

