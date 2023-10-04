Renault Korea's Sept. sales plunge 52 pct on lower demand
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its sales plunged 52 percent last month from a year earlier as demand for its models fell further.
Renault Korea sold 9,105 vehicles in September, down from 18,922 units a year earlier due to weak sales at home and abroad, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plummeted 67 percent to 1,651 units from 5,050 during the same period, while exports declined 46 percent on-year to 7,454 units from 13,872, it said.
From January to September, its sales declined 29 percent to 87,201 autos from 123,373 units in the same period last year.
Domestic sales plunged 57 percent to 17,128 units in the first nine months from 39,487, while exports dropped 17 percent to 70,073 from 83,886 during the same period.
To revive sales, Renault Korea said it will focus on gasoline hybrid models, while making preparations for the production of all-electric models.
Renault Korea currently sells one gasoline hybrid model, the hybrid electric version of the XM3 compact SUV. Its lineup also includes three gasoline-powered ones: the XM3, QM6 SUV and SM6 midsize sedan.
Renault Korea said it plans to add a midsized gasoline hybrid SUV model to the lineup in the second half of next year under its Aurora 1 project.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt