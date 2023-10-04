KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO Holdings 511,000 DN 24,000
COSMOCHEM 35,100 DN 3,350
SamsungElec 67,500 DN 900
LS 96,300 DN 5,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 50 0 DN4700
DB INSURANCE 89,600 UP 200
GC Corp 105,100 DN 3,600
KPIC 132,000 DN 4,400
HyundaiMtr 190,800 DN 300
AmoreG 29,700 DN 750
GS Retail 23,100 DN 550
NHIS 10,190 DN 30
Ottogi 355,000 DN 10,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,110 DN 340
SKC 70,100 DN 5,800
SLCORP 31,000 DN 1,600
Yuhan 79,000 UP 3,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 484,500 DN 27,500
GS E&C 13,510 DN 520
Daewoong 15,800 UP 160
SamyangFood 200,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 68,000 DN 3,400
CJ CheilJedang 293,000 DN 14,000
TaekwangInd 560,000 DN 10,000
KAL 21,000 DN 750
KCC 244,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 80,500 DN 5,700
LG Corp. 81,000 DN 2,800
DB HiTek 48,350 DN 450
CJ 80,200 DN 9,600
LX INT 27,600 DN 950
TaihanElecWire 11,620 DN 510
Hyundai M&F INS 32,850 UP 400
Kumyang 119,100 DN 1,200
Daesang 18,600 DN 90
SKNetworks 5,760 DN 340
ORION Holdings 15,240 DN 40
POSCO FUTURE M 336,000 DN 23,500
Boryung 10,090 DN 10
Hyosung 59,900 DN 2,000
