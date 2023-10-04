KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,650 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 185,000 DN 5,100
Nongshim 478,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE 25,050 DN 400
SGBC 57,000 DN 2,100
GCH Corp 14,050 UP 110
LotteChilsung 123,600 DN 1,700
YoulchonChem 26,700 DN 1,050
LG Energy Solution 456,000 DN 20,500
HtlShilla 79,100 DN 5,600
Hanmi Science 32,000 DN 950
SamsungElecMech 132,800 DN 4,600
Hanssem 54,900 DN 1,400
F&F 110,900 DN 2,100
HDKSOE 104,800 DN 6,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,850 DN 1,900
MS IND 17,380 DN 620
OCI Holdings 93,300 DN 4,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,790 DN 290
KIA CORP. 81,900 UP 500
SK hynix 115,400 UP 700
Youngpoong 500,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,400 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 259,500 DN 1,000
Kogas 23,150 DN 750
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,400 UP 1,750
Hanwha 23,450 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 12,010 DN 1,970
SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 DN 130
HITEJINRO 19,150 UP 260
CJ LOGISTICS 81,300 UP 500
DOOSAN 113,900 UP 600
DL 40,800 DN 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 89,800 DN 3,600
KorZinc 487,500 DN 18,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,450 DN 390
HyundaiMipoDock 77,700 DN 5,300
IS DONGSEO 27,250 DN 1,450
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt