KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 74,500 DN 4,700
LG Innotek 237,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 131,300 DN 5,800
HMM 15,690 DN 570
HYUNDAI WIA 63,300 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 128,400 DN 5,700
Mobis 233,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 102,200 DN 2,400
S-1 57,100 UP 500
ZINUS 20,900 DN 1,300
Hanchem 164,500 DN 3,300
DWS 28,950 DN 1,050
KEPCO 17,500 DN 520
SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 7,510 DN 390
SKTelecom 49,700 DN 2,300
HyundaiElev 43,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 136,800 UP 1,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,200 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,510 DN 95
Hanon Systems 9,420 0
SK 138,800 DN 7,400
ShinpoongPharm 14,870 DN 530
Handsome 17,990 DN 630
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp374 00 DN2400
Asiana Airlines 10,030 DN 190
COWAY 41,050 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,600 DN 1,900
IBK 11,090 DN 120
DONGSUH 16,340 DN 480
SamsungEng 29,300 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 106,200 DN 1,400
PanOcean 4,860 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 20,000 DN 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,700 DN 500
KT 33,150 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17980 DN750
LG Uplus 10,500 UP 140
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 UP 1,600
(MORE)
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
