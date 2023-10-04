KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 83,800 DN 2,500
Doosan Enerbility 15,770 DN 660
Doosanfc 18,740 DN 1,410
LG Display 12,410 DN 700
Kangwonland 14,740 DN 360
NAVER 191,200 DN 10,300
Kakao 41,600 DN 2,350
NCsoft 212,500 DN 10,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 43,750 DN 2,800
COSMAX 124,500 DN 4,200
KIWOOM 90,900 DN 3,500
Hanwha Ocean 29,550 DN 1,400
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,800 DN 800
DWEC 4,085 DN 120
KEPCO KPS 32,300 DN 500
LG H&H 438,000 DN 8,500
LGCHEM 486,000 DN 10,500
KEPCO E&C 63,000 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,150 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 DN 1,150
LGELECTRONICS 97,900 DN 3,000
Celltrion 135,900 DN 3,300
TKG Huchems 20,600 DN 500
JB Financial Group 9,670 DN 290
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 5,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,200 DN 4,400
KIH 51,700 DN 1,400
GS 38,850 DN 1,050
LIG Nex1 85,300 DN 2,600
Fila Holdings 36,150 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,600 DN 4,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,400 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,925 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 121,700 DN 300
FOOSUNG 9,970 DN 260
SK Innovation 141,100 DN 7,700
POONGSAN 31,900 DN 1,900
KBFinancialGroup 54,700 DN 600
Hansae 19,440 DN 260
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
