KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 47,650 DN 700
CSWIND 49,950 DN 4,550
GKL 15,370 DN 890
KOLON IND 44,450 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 289,000 DN 10,000
SD Biosensor 10,680 DN 690
Meritz Financial 52,600 DN 2,600
BNK Financial Group 6,760 DN 90
DGB Financial Group 7,710 DN 160
emart 68,600 DN 1,800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 DN2850
KOLMAR KOREA 49,650 DN 1,450
PIAM 26,500 DN 700
HANJINKAL 40,250 DN 2,100
CHONGKUNDANG 93,400 DN 400
DoubleUGames 39,250 DN 750
HL MANDO 41,250 DN 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 691,000 UP 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 48,050 DN 2,950
Netmarble 40,550 DN 1,550
HD HYUNDAI 63,700 DN 2,600
ORION 125,300 DN 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,200 DN 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,940 DN 330
BGF Retail 131,800 DN 9,200
SKCHEM 63,400 UP 300
HDC-OP 10,090 DN 130
HYOSUNG TNC 334,500 DN 17,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 373,500 DN 19,000
HANILCMT 11,740 DN 270
SKBS 65,500 DN 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,040 DN 220
KakaoBank 22,600 DN 750
HYBE 222,500 DN 15,500
SK ie technology 70,100 DN 3,900
KRAFTON 146,500 DN 4,100
DL E&C 30,500 DN 650
kakaopay 39,650 DN 1,100
K Car 10,100 DN 710
SKSQUARE 41,400 DN 1,050
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 21 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt