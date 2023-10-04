Fifty Fifty's agency sues former outsourced music production company
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The K-pop label behind rising girl group Fifty Fifty has filed a damage suit against an outsourced production company and its top officials for their alleged role in a contract dispute between the agency and the band that has suspended the group's activities, the agency said Wednesday.
Attrakt filed the suit with the Seoul Central District Court last Wednesday against The Givers, its co-CEO and music producer Ahn Sung-il and a member of the company's board of directors identified only as Baek.
Ahn produced the group's global hit "Cupid," while Baek was in charge of the band's management and several other related affairs.
Attrakt sought financial compensation of 1 billion won (US$734,699) for damages incurred due to the alleged embezzlement and breach of trust by the two individuals, as well as for losses incurred due to the loss of major business opportunities, such as advertising and sponsorship rejections.
In the lawsuit, the label also claimed the alleged illegalities caused the dispute between the idol group and the label and the ensuing hiatus by the group.
The company said it would increase the amount of damages in the judicial process down the road.
"Cupid" skyrocketed the previously obscure rookie group to global fame as it charted high on the competitive Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for weeks earlier this year.
However, the group has suspended its activities since June, when it sought a court injunction to suspend its exclusive contracts with the agency, claiming the company had violated the terms of its contract.
The label then filed a criminal complaint against Ahn on the same day, suspecting he and his company were behind the contract dispute.
The complaint followed its statements claiming that Warner Music Korea and Ahn had been attempting to poach members of the group.
The court dismissed the group's injunction request in August, but the group said it will challenge the ruling. It also plans to file a major lawsuit to nullify the contracts soon.
sshim@yna.co.kr
