BLACKPINK's Jennie to drop special single 'You & Me'
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release a special solo single, "You & Me," the group's agency said Wednesday.
According to YG Entertainment, the new song will hit major music platforms at home and abroad on Friday at 1 p.m. (Korean time).
The agency also unveiled a promotional poster for the new release on its official blog Wednesday.
Jennie first unveiled the song during the group's world tour, performing it with a mysterious vibe against a full moon backdrop.
"We decided to formally release the song for the fans who attended the tour," YG said. "We hope it will be a special gift that will bring back the emotions of the time."
