(Asiad) Named cyclist Na Ahreum leaves China without gold
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's most decorated cyclist Na Ahreum wrapped up her last Asian Games in China on Wednesday with one silver and bronze each.
She finished in 3:36:07 after the 139.7-kilometer race to earn silver, slightly behind Yang Qianyu of Hong Kong, at Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Cycling Road Course in Hangzhou, China.
The silver is Na's second medal won at the 19th Asian Games, after finishing third in the women's team pursuit race in track cycling a week earlier. And it is her ninth Asian Games medal.
The 33-year old cyclist, an iconic athlete in South Korean cycling for about a decade, said Wednesday's race was her last Asian Games competition.
"I'm retiring from the Asian Games. This was my last race," she said in a telephone interview with Yonhap News Agency.
Na said she has long been struggling with a knee injury, which has kept her from sticking to training routines and staying in top form.
"It's very painful," she said. "I know myself that I would work harder and harder despite injuries. So I decided to stop here."
Her Asian Games career was exceptional in women's cycling.
In her Asian Games debut in 2010, she stood highest on the podium of the women's individual time trial road cycling and scooped up four gold medals in the 2018 edition. She was the first South Korean cyclist to win quadruple gold medals in one Asiad.
At the Hangzhou Asiad, Na had been seeking her sixth career Asian Games gold medal, tying the country's all-time record shared by several other athletes, including swimmer Park Tae-hwan, and fencers Nam Hyun-hee and Gu Bon-gil.
But she finished the Hangzhou Asiad without gold, failing to join the six-medal group.
