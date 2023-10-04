The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Yoon vows to defend nation from N. Korea's provocations

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Wednesday to defend the nation from North Korea's provocations by strengthening its ability to respond "immediately and overwhelmingly."

Yoon made the pledge while attending the 71st founding anniversary ceremony of the Korean Veterans Association, a group established as a reserve force in 1952 during the Korean War.



Constitutional court upholds male-only conscription

SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court has unanimously upheld the constitutionality of the Military Service Act that subjects only men to conscription, sources said Wednesday.

The law stipulates every person of the masculine gender of South Korea shall faithfully perform mandatory military service while those of the feminine gender may perform only active service or reserve service through volunteering.



N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency

SEOUL -- North Korea has carried out intensive cyber attacks against South Korean shipbuilders in an effort to bolster its military capabilities upon leader Kim Jong-un's instruction, Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it had detected "multiple" attempts at cyber offenses by North Korean hacking groups against domestic shipbuilding companies and their employees in August and September.



(Asiad) 'A day I'll never forget': part-time archer rejoices over 1st medal

HANGZHOU, China -- Joo Jae-hoon is unlike any other South Korean archer competing at the Asian Games in China this week, in that he is a part-time athlete, not an elite athlete who'd been groomed for success since childhood.

Considering South Korea's deep pool of archery talent, the fact that Joo, a security guard at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., even made the national team is no mean feat.



S. Korean airport operator clinches deal to provide consulting services to new Peruvian airport

SEOUL -- Korea Airports Corp., an operator of South Korean airports, said Wednesday it has clinched a 34 billion-won (US$25 million) deal to provide consulting services for the management of Chinchero International Airport, being built in Peru.

Korea Airports, which operates all South Korean airports except Incheon International Airport, reached the agreement with the Peruvian government last Thursday in the South American country and will officially sign the contract later this month, company officials said.



BLACKPINK's Jennie to drop special single 'You & Me'

SEOUL -- Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release a special solo single, "You & Me," the group's agency said Wednesday.

According to YG Entertainment, the new song will hit major music platforms at home and abroad on Friday at 1 p.m. (Korean time).



(LEAD) Seoul shares, won crash amid rising Fed woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell to a six-month low Wednesday on a sharp decline in big-cap tech shares amid growing concerns the Federal Reserve will keep its rates higher for longer. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar to hit an 11-month low.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 59.38 points, or 2.41 percent, to close at 2,405.69, the lowest since March.



Police drop charges against Hwasa over alleged indecent performance

SEOUL -- Police said Wednesday they have decided to drop the charges of alleged public indecency against Hwasa of K-pop girl group Mamamoo.

Hwasa, whose real name Ahn Hye-jin, was embroiled in controversy for her obscene performance at a university festival in May as part of the TV program "Dancing Queens on the Road" aired on the cable channel tvN.



