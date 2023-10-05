4 carmakers to recall nearly 8,000 vehicles for faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., Volkswagen Group Korea and two other carmakers will recall nearly 8,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The four companies, including Stellantis Korea and EVion, are voluntarily recalling a total of 7,913 units of five different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a possible fire in the battery system in Kia's Soul EV, a faulty safety belt system in Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, and a faulty fuel supply connector system in EVion's electric bus, the statement said.
Stellantis -- a 50:50 joint venture between U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker PSA Group -- sells Jeep, Peugeot and DS brand models in South Korea. DS was initially introduced as a luxury sub brand of Citroen and became a stand-alone brand later.
Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.
